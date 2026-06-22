Vance cites progress in Iran talks, nuclear inspections
US Vice President JD Vance announced progress in talks with Iran, including agreements on nuclear inspections, asset management, and ceasefire mechanisms, with further technical talks to follow.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that progress has been made in talks with Iran, with Tehran agreeing to allow nuclear inspectors and establish mechanisms to handle its frozen assets and manage ceasefires.
Speaking after talks in Switzerland, Vance also cited a mechanism to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, with technical talks set to continue in the days and weeks to come. Conversations over nuclear inspections in Iran could start as soon as this week, he said.
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