Vance cites progress in Iran talks, nuclear inspections

US Vice President JD Vance announced progress in talks with Iran, including agreements on nuclear inspections, asset management, and ceasefire mechanisms, with further technical talks to follow.

Reuters | Us Vice President Jd Vance Said On Monday That Progress Has Been Made In Talks With Iran | Updated: 22-06-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 17:11 IST
Vance cites progress in Iran talks, nuclear inspections
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. ​Vice President JD Vance said on ‌Monday that progress has been made in talks with Iran, with Tehran ‌agreeing to allow nuclear ‌inspectors and establish mechanisms to handle its frozen assets and manage ceasefires.

Speaking ⁠after ​talks ⁠in Switzerland, Vance also cited a mechanism ⁠to keep the Strait of Hormuz ​open, with technical talks set to ⁠continue in the days and ⁠weeks ​to come. Conversations over nuclear inspections in Iran could ⁠start as soon as this week, he ⁠said.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026