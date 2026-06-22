Us Vice President Jd Vance Said On Monday That Progress Has Been Made In Talks With Iran

U.S. ​Vice President JD Vance said on ‌Monday that progress has been made in talks with Iran, with Tehran ‌agreeing to allow nuclear ‌inspectors and establish mechanisms to handle its frozen assets and manage ceasefires.

Speaking ⁠after ​talks ⁠in Switzerland, Vance also cited a mechanism ⁠to keep the Strait of Hormuz ​open, with technical talks set to ⁠continue in the days and ⁠weeks ​to come. Conversations over nuclear inspections in Iran could ⁠start as soon as this week, he ⁠said.