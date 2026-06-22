"Their own children are running away": Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam hits back at Sanjay Raut amid UBT MP revolt

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over his criticism of rebel legislators, asserting that the MPs joining the Eknath Shinde-led faction were leaving due to dissatisfaction with the Uddhav Thackeray-led leadership and not because of any inducements. Responding to Raut's allegations that rebel MPs were "traitors" and had switched sides for monetary gains, Nirupam said the exodus reflected a crisis within the Shiv Sena (UBT) rather than any effort by the Shinde camp to lure lawmakers.

"The reality is that their party isn't looking after its own children, so those 'children' are leaving the party. The primary grievance of the MPs joining us today is that their leadership has failed completely. They don't engage with the people and don't even answer calls from MPs and MLAs. Naturally, MPs are leaving out of frustration with such leadership. So, we didn't snatch anyone; their own 'children' are running away," Nirupam told ANI. He further said that local political equations and concerns about political survival were driving the shift. "If MPs or MLAs from a party are unhappy with their leadership, they will certainly leave and seek a new home where they feel their political future is secure, which is why they have come here," he added.

Taking aim at Raut's repeated allegations of financial inducements, Nirupam challenged the Rajya Sabha MP to substantiate his claims. "By using such language, the Uddhav faction reveals its true character. Sanjay Raut is a compulsive liar. I challenge him to prove exactly how much money or what else was given to any MP. He constantly churns out new figures just to create a sensation. The truth is that these MPs are leaving because they are dissatisfied with the leadership and want to carry out development work in their respective constituencies," Nirupam said.

The remarks came after Raut labelled rebel MPs, including Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar, as "traitors" and alleged that large sums of money had changed hands in the defection process. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs would formally join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, increasing the party's strength in the Lok Sabha from seven to thirteen members. (ANI)