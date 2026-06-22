CISF plans data fusion centre in Delhi to integrate airport surveillance network

In a major step towards strengthening aviation security and enhancing passenger convenience, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed the establishment of a data fusion centre in Delhi. Officials said the initiative aims to integrate advanced surveillance systems, including facial recognition technology, across major airports in the country.

It is learnt that the proposed centre will serve as a centralised hub for real-time monitoring and analysis of security data collected from airports and other vital installations under CISF protection. CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan on Monday spoke about the move, mentioning "a data fusion centre is proposed to be set up in Delhi."

Under this initiative, Ranjan said, "the process of integrating facial recognition systems across all major airports in the country is under consideration with the concerned ministries." "In the coming days, we will be able to integrate nearly 1.5 lakh cameras under the CISF security cover," the DG said on the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of CISF's new headquarters building.

Officials said nearly 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras, as part of this plan, will be deployed across various locations and integrated into a unified network, significantly improving situational awareness and response time. The move comes at a time when India's aviation sector is witnessing rapid growth, with passenger traffic steadily rising.

Ensuring seamless security without causing inconvenience to travellers has become a key priority. The integration of facial recognition systems is expected to enable faster identity verification, reducing wait times at checkpoints and improving overall passenger experience. India has already begun deploying biometric-based systems such as Digi Yatra at select airports, allowing passengers to move through terminals using facial recognition instead of physical documents. The proposed data fusion centre will build upon such initiatives by creating a more robust and interconnected security framework.

Security experts note that the system will not only help in identifying potential threats in real time but also assist in predictive analysis by studying patterns and anomalies. "This will enable proactive security measures, rather than reactive responses," they told ANI. Apart from airports, the CISF is responsible for securing a wide range of critical infrastructure, including metro networks, ports, power plants, and government buildings. The integration of surveillance systems across these sectors could further enhance national security preparedness.

Officials emphasise that while the technology will significantly improve efficiency, data protection and privacy safeguards will remain a priority. The project is currently under discussion with various ministries, and once implemented, officials said, it is expected to mark a major leap in India's security architecture while offering smoother and safer travel experiences for millions of passengers.

Besides, the CISF DG informed that trials of full-body scanners are underway at four major airports in the country--Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. At the same time, he further said that integrated command and control centres are being established at vital installations.

The DG's announcement comes in the ceremony, under which projects worth a total of Rs 136 crore were dedicated to the CISF family. At the event, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar laid the foundation stone of the new CISF headquarters building in New Delhi, to be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 76 crore. Besides, the MoS inaugurated modern projects at the National Industrial Security Academy, Hyderabad, and at the 4th Reserve Battalion, Amaravati (Amaravathipudur), Tamil Nadu, through online.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director IB Tapan Deka took part in the meeting along with senior officials from the MHA and Central Armed Police Forces (CISF). (ANI)