UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of Lucknow coaching centre fire; directs officials to expedite rescue ops

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance of the fire incident that broke out at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area earlier today. The Chief Minister directed senior officials to immediately reach the site and oversee the situation.

According to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Adityanath has ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of those trapped. He further directed the administration to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to all those injured in the incident. "Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels. The Chief Minister also directed that relief operations be continuously monitored and issued instructions for the proper treatment of the injured," the CMO stated.

Speaking to ANI on the status of the operation, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "We have learned that there is currently no one on the top floor. Fire brigade personnel have broken through a wall on the first floor to gain entry. There is heavy smoke, and a room-by-room search operation is underway." Emphasising the priority of the state government, Pathak added, "Our priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of all the children; the administration and medical teams have all been placed on high alert. Ambulances are on-site, and we have summoned doctors to the location. Arrangements have also been made right here to provide immediate first aid to any child who might need it."

Detailing the rescue operations, Pathak said that "alternative routes have been created." "There is a lot of smoke, so visibility is poor. Additional exhaust fans have been installed. A wall has been broken down, and alternative routes have been created. There is no exact figure yet. All the children have been evacuated," Pathak told reporters.

The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, Aman, the blaze caused panic, leading one individual to jump from the building, resulting in serious injuries. Speaking to ANI, Aman said, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside."

"It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building, as the fire is massive," a fire official told ANI. Firefighters are currently working to douse the flames and evacuate those still stuck inside the premises.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)