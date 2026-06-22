Akasa Air inducts 39th aircraft into fleet; marks 8th addition in CY2026 to boost network expansion

Akasa Air, on Monday, received the delivery of its 39th aircraft, marking the airline's eighth induction in the calendar year 2026. According to an official statement released by the airline, the first leg of the aircraft's delivery flight commenced from Seattle, USA, to Reykjavik, Iceland, and concluded with the final leg from Cairo, Egypt, to Bengaluru, India. Bearing registration number VT-YBP, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on June 22.

The airline stated that the aircraft is purpose-built to Akasa's specifications and equipped with Safran Z200 seats, a next-generation seating solution designed to elevate the in-flight experience. The seats feature a generous four-inch recline, an ergonomically contoured backrest, and enhanced cushioning for superior sitting comfort, alongside thoughtfully positioned additional conveniences such as USB-C and USB-A ports to support the needs of today's hyperconnected travellers.

With a clear path to becoming one of the top 30 airlines globally by the turn of this decade, Akasa Air has placed a firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, as per the statement. Currently, the airline has a pipeline of 187 additional aircraft scheduled for delivery over the next six years.

Earlier on Tuesday, marking a defining milestone in its network expansion strategy, the airline commenced operations from Noida International Airport (NIA) and strengthened its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR), one of India's most significant aviation markets. The airline's inaugural flight on June 16 departed Navi Mumbai International Airport at 7:25 AM and arrived at Noida International Airport at 9:35 PM. The inaugural flight from Noida International Airport (NIA) departed at 10:15 AM and arrived at Navi Mumbai International Airport at 12:30 PM.

With this, Akasa Air becomes one of the first airlines to operate commercial services from Noida International Airport, reflecting the airline's commitment to participating in the development of emerging aviation infrastructure and expanding access to high-growth markets across India. (ANI)