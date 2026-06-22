EU's Costa sees need to postpone EU-UK summit after Starmer's resignation

The planned EU-Britain summit has been postponed following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, with a reassessment of the summit's future underway.

Reuters | European Council President Antonio Costa Said On Monday The Planned Summit Between The Eu And Britain Has To Be Postponed After British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said He Would Resign Now For Sure We Need To Postpone It | Updated: 22-06-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 18:56 IST
EU's Costa sees need to postpone EU-UK summit after Starmer's resignation
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​European ​Council President Antonio ‌Costa said ​on Monday the planned ‌summit between the EU and Britain has to be postponed after ‌British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌said he would resign.

"Now for sure we need to ⁠postpone ​it, ⁠but we are reassessing the opportunity ⁠to hold this new summit," ​Costa told reporters in a news ⁠conference held in Brussels.

"My ⁠wish ​is that his successor will give continuity ⁠on this path to reset our ⁠relationship ⁠with the UK," he added.

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