EU's Costa sees need to postpone EU-UK summit after Starmer's resignation

European Council President Antonio Costa Said On Monday The Planned Summit Between The Eu And Britain Has To Be Postponed After British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Said He Would Resign Now For Sure We Need To Postpone It

​European ​Council President Antonio ‌Costa said ​on Monday the planned ‌summit between the EU and Britain has to be postponed after ‌British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌said he would resign.

"Now for sure we need to ⁠postpone ​it, ⁠but we are reassessing the opportunity ⁠to hold this new summit," ​Costa told reporters in a news ⁠conference held in Brussels.

"My ⁠wish ​is that his successor will give continuity ⁠on this path to reset our ⁠relationship ⁠with the UK," he added.