EU's Costa sees need to postpone EU-UK summit after Starmer's resignation
The planned EU-Britain summit has been postponed following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, with a reassessment of the summit's future underway.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday the planned summit between the EU and Britain has to be postponed after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would resign.
"Now for sure we need to postpone it, but we are reassessing the opportunity to hold this new summit," Costa told reporters in a news conference held in Brussels.
"My wish is that his successor will give continuity on this path to reset our relationship with the UK," he added.
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