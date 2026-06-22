Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over Ebola facility
Kenya's High Court found Health Minister Aden Duale in contempt of court for disobeying orders halting a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine and treatment facility construction.
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya's High Court found Health Minister Aden Duale in contempt of court on Monday for disobeying orders that halted construction of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at an air base in central Kenya, a court document showed.
Duale was ordered to appear in court on Tuesday for mitigation and sentencing.