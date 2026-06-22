Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over Ebola facility

Kenyas High Court Found Health Minister Aden Duale In Contempt Of Court On Monday For Disobeying Orders That Halted Construction Of A Usbacked Ebola Quarantine And Treatment Facility At An Air Base In Central Kenya

​Kenya's ‌High Court ​found Health Minister ‌Aden Duale in contempt of court on ‌Monday for disobeying orders ‌that halted construction of a ⁠U.S.-backed Ebola ​quarantine ⁠and treatment facility at ⁠an air base ​in central Kenya, a ⁠court document showed.

Duale ⁠was ​ordered to appear in ⁠court on Tuesday for mitigation ⁠and ⁠sentencing.