Rajnath Singh leaves for Lucknow, will visit the fire incident site and meet the injured at KGMU

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Lucknow, shortly after he was briefed on the Lucknow coaching institute fire in the Aliganj area, which claimed 15 lives. Singh will first visit the site of the fire incident to take stock of the situation. He will then proceed to King George's Medical University (KGMU) to meet the injured and enquire about their condition. At KGMU, he is also expected to hold a review meeting with officials regarding the incident and ongoing treatment.

The death toll in the Lucknow coaching institute fire in the Aliganj area rose to 15, with medical experts stating that most of the deaths in the incident were caused by suffocation. The fire broke out in a building housing a library and a computer training institute in the Aliganj area of Lucknow.

Speaking to ANI, Prem Raj Singh, MS King George Medical University (KGMU) said, "15 people were already dead when they were brought to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem. 7-8 other people were also brought in. Two of them sustained minor injuries. One young man appears to have suffered a spinal injury; our doctors are currently treating him." "Another young woman has an injury to her leg, and she is being examined as well. They all appear to be around 25-27 years old. Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation," Singh said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said he had directed senior officials to visit the site and submit a report. "I have directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh to visit the site personally and submit a report on the matter. We will get to the bottom of the incident, ensure the guilty are punished," he asserted, adding that he would undertake a separate visit to Aligarh at a later date.

After returning to Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath visited King George's Medical University (KGMU) and met the family members of those affected by the fire incident. (ANI)