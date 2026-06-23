J-K: 'Operation Sheruwali' enters 32nd day in Rajouri, search operation continues

The anti-terror operation, Operation Sheruwali, underway in the Dorimal-Gambir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, entered its 32nd day on Monday, with security forces continuing extensive search operations in the region.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 09:51 IST
J-K: 'Operation Sheruwali' enters 32nd day in Rajouri, search operation continues
An intensive search was carried out in dense Dorimal forests (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anti-terror operation, Operation Sheruwali, underway in the Dorimal-Gambir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, entered its 32nd day on Monday, with security forces continuing extensive search operations in the region. 'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

According to officials, all security agencies involved in the operation remain on high alert, with search and surveillance activities continuing in the dense forest terrain to track any suspicious movement and ensure the safety of local residents. The official said that the operation is progressing as planned, with forces maintaining vigilance across the area.

"Security forces remain alert and committed to maintaining peace and security in the area. Additional checkpoints and area domination patrols are also being conducted as part of the ongoing efforts," the officials said. The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri.

Search operations in the Dorimal forest area are continuing amid heightened security measures in the region, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies. Earlier, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area. During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers. The injured personnel were immediately evacuated from the site and provided initial medical assistance before being shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026