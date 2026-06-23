Kavi Dula Kaag School Vadodara closes admissions ahead Shala Praveshotsav 2026 displays No Admission board

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the statewide Shala Praveshotsav is being organised by the Education Department of the Government of Gujarat from 23rd June to 25th June 25. With the noble aim of ensuring that no child eligible for admission to primary school is deprived of the right to education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, initiated Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelvani Rath Yatra in 2003.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the initiative has played a key role in bringing children into the mainstream of education. However, this time, even before the beginning of Shala Praveshotsav , all admission seats at Kavi Dula Kaag Government Primary School in Vadodara have already been filled, with a 'No Admission' board displayed outside the main gate of the school. When it comes to quality education, it's often private schools that come to mind. However, Kavi Dula Kaag Primary School in Vadodara stands as a notable example of excellence in government education. Established in 2010 and managed by Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti, the school has earned a great reputation for consistent academic performance, modern infrastructure, and a holistic approach to student development.

The school has been included under the PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme launched by the Government of India. The release stated that the school infrastructure is as impressive as that of any leading private institution, including three buildings, 24 classrooms, and a student strength of over 1,700. The school has air-conditioned computer and science laboratories, a modern library, smart classrooms with interactive panels, sports grounds, a medicinal garden, and a well-maintained green campus. With its inclusion under the PM SHRI scheme, the school is set to further upgrade its facilities and expand its capacity to over 2,000 students, with 9 additional classrooms allotted to the institution.

Academically, the school has consistently secured top grades in government evaluations and has delivered outstanding results in competitive examinations such as NMMS (National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship), PSE, CET, and Gyan Sadhana. Admission demand remains exceptionally high, with long waiting lists recorded every year, reflecting the trust parents place in the institution. The school also focuses on developing soft skills and leadership qualities to prepare students for future challenges, further strengthened by its inclusion under the PM SHRI scheme. Beyond academics, Kavi Dula Kaag Primary School has built a strong presence in prestigious sports events such as Khel Mahakumbh, as well as competitions at the district, state, and national levels, along with active participation in arts and co-curricular activities. Students have represented Gujarat at state and national competitions in Kho-Kho, Langdi, Rope Mallakhamb, and other sports, earning several medals and accolades. With its inclusion under the PM SHRI scheme, the school will have a dedicated sports teacher, which will further strengthen structured training and help students prepare for wider sporting opportunities. The school is also focusing on training students in archery and athletics, aiming to prepare them to perform at the state and national levels.

The school's innovative Bal Sansad (Children's Parliament) initiative promotes democratic values, leadership, and responsibility among students. It actively functions through assigned committees such as Mid Day Meal, prayers, cleanliness, garden, health, water, bulletin board, and others. Moreover, the committees compete to earn the maximum number of stars each week for their performance. This promotes healthy competition among students and encourages them to develop new ideas and initiatives that contribute to the overall welfare of the school. In Kala Mahakumbh, the school's girls have consistently secured top positions in Raas-Garba competitions from 2018 to 2025 at the taluka, district, and state levels. School girls have also emerged as winners in other competitions, including wedding songs. With the inclusion under the PM SHRI Scheme, the school will have a dedicated music teacher, helping students to prepare for future music competitions.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Former Education Minister Praful Pansheriya, as well as the current Education Minister Smt. Rivabaa Jadeja have also recognised the excellent efforts of the school. Many senior leaders and dignitaries visit the school from time to time to encourage teachers and students. Recently, a representative of BRICS also visited the school. The release stated that with support under the PM SHRI scheme, the school will be further strengthened with enhanced resources and opportunities, enabling it to make a significant contribution in preparing the builders of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)