"Will always be remembered": Congress pays homage to Sanjay Gandhi on 46th death anniversary

The Indian National Congress marked the 46th death anniversary of former Member of Parliament Sanjay Gandhi on Tuesday, remembering his contributions to the party and his engagement with the country's youth. The Indian National Congress on X shared a formal message of remembrance, highlighting Sanjay Gandhi's efforts to connect the youth.

"Tributes to former Member of Parliament Sanjay Gandhi on his death anniversary. His commitment to public service and efforts to connect the youth with nation-building will always be remembered. Respectful homage to his memory," Indian National Congress wrote on X. Sanjay Gandhi, a former MP, died in an air crash in the year 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. He was flying a new aircraft of the Delhi Flying Club, and, while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre over his office, lost control and crashed. The only passenger in the plane, Captain Subhash Saxena, also died in the crash.

According to the Congress official website, "Sanjay Gandhi did not attend university, but took up automotive engineering as a career and underwent an apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce in Crewe, England, for three years. He was very interested in sports cars and also obtained a pilot's license in 1976. He was interested in aircraft acrobatics and won several prizes in that sport. His elder brother Rajiv Gandhi was, however, a Captain in Indian Airlines flying the Boeing 737-200 ADV aircraft. Sanjay Gandhi was quite close to his mother." Sanjay Gandhi won Amethi for the Congress (I) in the general election held in January 1980. Just one month before his death, he was appointed secretary general of the Congress Party in May 1980. Sanjay Gandhi died instantly from head wounds in an air crash on 23 June 1980, near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. He is now chiefly remembered for the family planning initiative. (ANI)