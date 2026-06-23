Delhi: Third prime accused arrested in murder case after encounter near Khajuri Khas Signature Bridge

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the third prime accused in the murder case following a brief exchange of fire in the North-East district near the Khajuri Khas Metro Station. The accused, identified as Harun Saifi (24), a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the encounter and was subsequently admitted to a hospital, police said. The arrest has been made in the murder case of a youth named Rashid in the Dayalpur area of Northeast Delhi.

Acting on specific information during the early hours of Tuesday, a team of the Special Staff, North-East District, launched an operation and intercepted Harun in the area between Signature Bridge and Khajuri Khas Metro Station. During the operation, a brief exchange of fire took place between the accused and the police team. One semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges and a scooty were recovered from his possession.

Harun was wanted in a murder case registered at Dayalpur Police Station under FIR No. 293/2026 under Sections 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act, pertaining to the murder of Rashid. According to police, Rashid was shot dead on June 15 in the Dayalpur area of Northeast Delhi due to an old gang rivalry between the Anwar Thakur-Harun gang and the Naseem gang.

On June 18, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested two wanted criminals allegedly involved in the murder, following another brief exchange of fire during an operation. Harun's arrest marks the apprehension of the third prime accused in the case. Earlier, the father of the deceased demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators.

He told ANI, "Those who shot my son should either be killed in an encounter or hanged." (ANI)