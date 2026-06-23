48th annual Urs of Sufi saint Baji Mian Lal Din observed at Sora Pani in J-K's Rajouri

The 48th annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Baji Mian Lal Din was observed with great religious fervour and devotion at Sora Pani village in Budhal block of Rajouri district. Thousands of devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the three-day Urs celebrations held from June 18 to 20. People belonging to all religions and communities attended the Urs, reflecting the message of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace propagated by the revered saint. A common langar was organised where devotees sat together without any distinction of caste, creed or religion and shared meals.

Locals informed that the shrine remains a centre of faith throughout the year and a free langar service continues round the clock for visitors and devotees. Speaking to ANI, a local said, "The concluding prayers (Dua-e-Khair) were held during the Urs, during which religious scholars and clerics prayed for peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country. Special prayers were also offered for the well-being of the youth and to keep them away from the menace of drug abuse."

Devotees from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir visited the shrine to pay their respects and seek blessings. The Urs was marked by spiritual gatherings, recitation of religious verses and prayers for peace, unity and human welfare. The organisers highlighted that the shrine has long been a symbol of faith, communal harmony and service to humanity, attracting devotees from all walks of life every year.

Located around 60 kilometres from Rajouri headquarters, the shrine of Baji Mian Ghulam Nabi Nakshbandi remains one of the prominent spiritual destinations in the remote Pir Panjal belt, drawing large numbers of devotees and continuing to inspire interfaith harmony. Baji Mian, a revered Sufi saint from Kashmir, arrived in this region many years ago and was settled in Tarimili Sharif, where he passed away. His shrine has become a symbol of spiritual solace and unity. It is said that anyone who came to him with a sincere wish or request had it fulfilled, earning him a special place in the hearts of people from all walks of life.(ANI)