Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 9, Odisha most affected

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export factory in Thiruvallur district has risen to nine, with two people from Assam confirmed to have died, according to an official media bulletin from the Tamil Nadu government released on Tuesday. A total of 80 people were affected in the incident that took place on June 21. As per the bulletin, 69 people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while two have been discharged after recovery. The patients are admitted to Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), and Stanley Hospital.

The bulletin also said that one person was reported dead at 7 AM on Tuesday. The government data shows that the majority of those affected are migrant workers from other states, including Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Odisha accounted for the highest number of victims, followed by Assam.

Among the nine deceased, seven were from Odisha and two from Assam. All the victims were women. The deceased have been identified as Shibani, Jumani Juanga, Geetha Juanga, Purnima Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parvathi Jaunga, Sita Hasda, and Anjila Soren, along with one unidentified woman suspected to be from Odisha. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the ammonia leak. The Health Department is continuing to monitor the condition of the injured, while environmental safety checks are being carried out in and around the factory premises.

The leak occurred during routine operations at the factory, exposing workers to toxic ammonia gas. The affected workers suffered breathing difficulties, coughing, chest pain, and irritation in the eyes and throat. Emergency teams, including police, fire and rescue services, and health officials, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound grief over the death of Odia workers in the ammonia gas leak that occurred in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Odia workers.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of every deceased worker. (ANI)