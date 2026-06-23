Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 9, Odisha most affected

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export factory in Thiruvallur district has risen to nine, according to an official media bulletin from the Tamil Nadu government. A total of 80 people were affected in the incident that took place on June 21.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 09:54 IST
Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 9, Odisha most affected
Visuals from the spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export factory in Thiruvallur district has risen to nine, with two people from Assam confirmed to have died, according to an official media bulletin from the Tamil Nadu government released on Tuesday. A total of 80 people were affected in the incident that took place on June 21. As per the bulletin, 69 people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while two have been discharged after recovery. The patients are admitted to Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), and Stanley Hospital.

The bulletin also said that one person was reported dead at 7 AM on Tuesday. The government data shows that the majority of those affected are migrant workers from other states, including Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Odisha accounted for the highest number of victims, followed by Assam.

Among the nine deceased, seven were from Odisha and two from Assam. All the victims were women. The deceased have been identified as Shibani, Jumani Juanga, Geetha Juanga, Purnima Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Parvathi Jaunga, Sita Hasda, and Anjila Soren, along with one unidentified woman suspected to be from Odisha. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the ammonia leak. The Health Department is continuing to monitor the condition of the injured, while environmental safety checks are being carried out in and around the factory premises.

The leak occurred during routine operations at the factory, exposing workers to toxic ammonia gas. The affected workers suffered breathing difficulties, coughing, chest pain, and irritation in the eyes and throat. Emergency teams, including police, fire and rescue services, and health officials, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound grief over the death of Odia workers in the ammonia gas leak that occurred in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the tragic incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the workers who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured Odia workers.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of every deceased worker. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026