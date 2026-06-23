GLP-1 & Skin problems- A dermatologist's perspective on the Weight-Loss Revolution

By Dr Deepali Bhardwaj GLP-1 receptor agonists have sparked a global revolution in weight management. Medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide are changing lives by helping people achieve sustained weight loss, improve blood sugar control, and reduce the burden of obesity-related diseases.

Yet, amid the excitement surrounding these breakthrough drugs, one important conversation is often overlooked: what happens to your skin when your body changes rapidly? In 'The Skin Care Guide That Will Change Your Life', published by Penguin Random House India, I dedicate a chapter to the evolving relationship between GLP-1 medications and skin health - making it among the first Indian books to address this emerging concern from a dermatologist's perspective.

As a dermatologist, I am increasingly seeing patients concerned about what social media has termed "Ozempic face" -- a visible loss of facial volume resulting from rapid weight reduction. It is important to understand that this is not a direct side effect of the medication itself. Rather, it is a consequence of significant fat loss, particularly from the face. When weight loss occurs too quickly, the skin may not have enough time to adapt. Patients can experience facial hollowing, sagging around the jawline, more prominent wrinkles, under-eye shadows, and loss of skin firmness. Similar changes can occur on the neck, arms, abdomen, and thighs.

The risk is heightened when GLP-1 medications are used without medical supervision, combined with crash diets, or accompanied by inadequate protein intake and nutritional deficiencies. Healthy weight loss must prioritise muscle preservation, collagen support, and overall skin health. An equally urgent issue is the rise of counterfeit GLP-1 products and the increasing ease with which these medications can be obtained without a prescription. The influence of social media, celebrity endorsements, and unregulated online sellers has fuelled demand, often at the expense of patient safety.

India urgently needs stronger regulatory oversight, stricter enforcement against counterfeit drugs, and greater public awareness regarding the dangers of self-medication. Used appropriately, GLP-1 medications are powerful, evidence-based tools--not beauty shortcuts. The goal should never be rapid weight loss at any cost, but a medically supervised transformation that protects both health and skin.

Knowledge remains the most effective anti-ageing tool. 'The Skin Care Guide That Will Change Your Life' empowers readers to separate facts from trends, make informed decisions, and potentially save themselves unnecessary consultations, expenses, and long-term skin concerns (Disclaimer: The author is Senior Dermatologist and Author of The Skin Care Guide That Will Change Your Life (Penguin Random House India). Views shared here are personal) (ANI)