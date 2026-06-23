Pratibha Singh urges Congress to carry forward Virbhadra Singh's vision

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday said the Congress must adopt and carry forward the vision and ideals of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to strengthen the party and continue its focus on public welfare. Speaking with ANI after paying floral tributes to Virbhadra Singh on his 93rd birth anniversary at the historic Ridge Maidan, Pratibha Singh said his contribution to Himachal Pradesh remains unmatched and will be remembered for generations.

"Today, we all remember Virbhadra Singh with deep respect and gratitude. No one can ever forget his immense contribution to Himachal Pradesh. Whether it was infrastructure, education, healthcare, rural development or any other sector, he worked wholeheartedly for the people of the state," she said. She noted that commemorative programmes and social service activities were organised across Himachal Pradesh to mark the occasion, reflecting the respect and affection for the late leader among people. In several places, party workers and volunteers visited hospitals and distributed fruits among patients.

Emphasising the need for the Congress to draw inspiration from his political legacy, Pratibha Singh said his approach to governance and public service remains highly relevant. "Congress workers must ensure that his thinking and ideals remain alive. By following the path shown by Virbhadra Singh, the party can continue serving the people and contribute to the development of Himachal Pradesh and the country," she added.

Virbhadra Singh, who served as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister six times and also held portfolios in the Union Government, is widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the state's political history. His 93rd birth anniversary was observed across Himachal Pradesh with tributes and commemorative events. (ANI)