Steel Plant Incident Leaves Four Workers Injured in Raigarh

In a concerning incident at a steel plant located in Raigarh's Poonjipathra area, four workers were injured due to a suspected furnace-related accident, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday. The mishap reportedly resulted from a puncture in a 10-ton vessel within the plant.

The affected workers suffered various injuries, including burns and a fracture, necessitating immediate transfer to a private medical facility in Raigarh for treatment. Rahul Patel, Raigarh's Health Department Director, indicated that three workers sustained around 10 percent burns, while another endured a hand fracture. All individuals are currently stable and no longer in immediate danger.

The incident prompted reactions from authorities, with a Naib Tehsildar and senior company figures visiting the hospital. An investigative team has been assembled to thoroughly examine the incident's cause, and any consequential actions against the plant's management will follow based on the inquiry results.