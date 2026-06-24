Agartala Rallies for a Drug-Free Future

In a show of solidarity against substance abuse, Agartala hosted a rally on Wednesday to commemorate the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026.' The event, which began at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, saw the participation of key figures including Tripura's Social Welfare Minister, Tinku Roy, along with students and local organizations.

The minister addressed the crowd, stressing the importance of educating youth about the dangers of drug abuse. He reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a drug-free society through coordinated efforts that involve families, schools, law enforcement, and community groups. Esteemed officials like West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and Agartala's Mayor, Dipak Majumder, also joined the rally.

Taking to the streets, participants passed through notable city areas, championing messages against drug addiction and trafficking. June 26, recognized by the United Nations as a day to combat drug abuse and trafficking since 1989, was selected to honor Lin Zexu's historic efforts against opium in China before the First Opium War.