Agartala Rallies for a Drug-Free Future

Agartala hosted a rally marking the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026,' emphasizing collective action against substance abuse. Minister Tinku Roy highlighted the need for awareness and involvement from families, schools, and law enforcement to create a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:17 IST
Agartala Rallies for a Drug-Free Future
Visual from drug use awareness rally held in Agartala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity against substance abuse, Agartala hosted a rally on Wednesday to commemorate the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026.' The event, which began at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, saw the participation of key figures including Tripura's Social Welfare Minister, Tinku Roy, along with students and local organizations.

The minister addressed the crowd, stressing the importance of educating youth about the dangers of drug abuse. He reiterated the government's commitment to fostering a drug-free society through coordinated efforts that involve families, schools, law enforcement, and community groups. Esteemed officials like West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar and Agartala's Mayor, Dipak Majumder, also joined the rally.

Taking to the streets, participants passed through notable city areas, championing messages against drug addiction and trafficking. June 26, recognized by the United Nations as a day to combat drug abuse and trafficking since 1989, was selected to honor Lin Zexu's historic efforts against opium in China before the First Opium War.

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