Delhi Government Launches Structural Audit of Key Flyovers

In a decisive move to enhance urban infrastructure and boost commuter safety, the Delhi Government has greenlighted a thorough structural audit of 44 flyovers that are over 15 years old. The Public Works Department (PWD) has secured Administrative Approval and Expenditure Sanction amounting to ₹11 crore to engage consultants for the audits in the coming years. PWD Minister highlighted the initiative as a pivot towards preventive maintenance and scientific scrutiny of critical infrastructure that serves millions of commuters each day in the national capital. Many of these flyovers, built between 1982 and 2010, remain crucial transport arteries despite growing traffic pressures and aging systems.

The project plan details that a selected consultant will conduct an in-depth structural evaluation of the designated flyovers, facilitating authorities to ascertain their current state, detect early stages of degradation, and suggest necessary repairs or rehabilitation interventions. The procedure will follow a transparent, competitive bidding process under governmental procurement regulations, including GFR-2017 and CVC guidelines. The audit is organized in phases, covering several significant flyovers and grade separators across Delhi. The scope includes key structures such as the Ring Road Intersection at I.P. Estate, Naraina Flyover, and Mangolpuri Flyover, among others.

PW Minister remarked that some flyovers have been shortlisted for the audit due to complaints concerning structural or maintenance issues. Notably, concerns about the Naraina Flyover, Mangolpuri Flyover, and the Lajpat Nagar-Srinivaspuri Flyover have been brought to attention. The road-over-disused canal structure was also flagged for problems related to expansion joints. Furthermore, the Andrews Ganj Flyover has been added to the audit roster in light of commuter safety considerations. The consultant's responsibilities will encompass structural evaluations, surveys, report preparation, cost estimation, technical advice, and support for forthcoming rehabilitation work if necessary. Payments will be contingency-based on project milestones, ensuring accountability, said the Minister.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh asserted that the audit is a strategic measure to safeguard public safety and uphold valuable infrastructure. He stated, "Public safety is paramount and should not await a crisis. As Delhi continues to grow, ensuring the safety and reliability of our infrastructure is crucial. Many flyovers have supported citizens for over 15 years, carrying massive commuter loads daily. By launching a detailed structural audit of these flyovers, we aim to proactively assess their state, identify potential risks at an early phase, and schedule timely interventions when needed."

The Minister emphasized that this exercise is a comprehensive investment in public safety, confidence, and the comfort of Delhi's populace. "Our government's commitment extends beyond creating new infrastructure to strengthening and securing existing public assets for present and future generations. This initiative demonstrates our dedication to robust preventive maintenance, maintaining transparency, and adhering to world-class urban infrastructure standards for Delhi's citizens," the Minister added. The audit is expected to yield a holistic evaluation of Delhi's aging flyover network, aiding the government in prioritizing maintenance and repair actions to prevent escalation of issues.