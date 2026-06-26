Chhattisgarh's Green Leap: Fuel Independence through Biogas Revolution

As the world grapples with fuel shortages spurred by turmoil in West Asia, Chhattisgarh prepares to revolutionize its energy landscape. The state is on track to produce 1,65,000 metric tons of Compressed Biogas (CBG) annually, a move poised to save approximately Rs 1,188 crore in foreign exchange, according to Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority (CBDA) CEO, Sumit Sarkar.

This ambitious plan relies on converting agricultural waste, cattle dung, and even municipal waste into valuable biogas, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels. Beyond environmental benefits, farmer income is projected to rise by around Rs 16.50 crore yearly, bolstered by the production of organic fertilizers as by-products. The Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative by the Indian government underpins these efforts, positioning CBG as central to the clean energy transition.

Chhattisgarh's infrastructure is gearing up as well, with City Gas Distribution networks expanding across key cities, thanks to investments from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and GAIL India Limited. The state's Compressed Biogas Policy 2026, recently ratified, underscores a commitment to transforming bio-resources into clean fuel, expected to spark investment and foster economic resilience, per the CBDA's revelations.