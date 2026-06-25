Democracy Under Siege: Echoes of an Undeclared Emergency

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj warns of a democracy in peril, comparing current conditions to an undeclared emergency due to pressure on key national institutions. As BJP recalls the 1975 Emergency, tensions rise over India's democratic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:18 IST
Democracy Under Siege: Echoes of an Undeclared Emergency
AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an alarming statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj has drawn stark parallels between the current political environment and an undeclared emergency. Speaking on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' Bhardwaj expressed deep concern over the pressure being exerted on India's foundational institutions.

Bhardwaj pointed out that key bodies such as the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax Department face unprecedented scrutiny. He emphasized that the weakening of transparency measures, including the Right to Information (RTI) Act, poses a significant threat to democratic accountability.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have hit back by recalling the 1975 Emergency. In Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged the youth to remember the period as a dark chapter in India's history, emphasizing how it undermined democratic rights and the Constitution. The BJP marks June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' highlighting the legacy of the Emergency era.

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