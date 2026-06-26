Keralam's Battle Against Narcotics: Operation Toofan Launched

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheeshan inaugurated an anti-drug rally in Thiruvananthapuram on International Day Against Drug Abuse. The launch of Operation Toofan aims to combat the drug mafia in the state. Excise Minister M Liju announced India's first narcotics information portal, highlighting increased drug cases in Keralam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:04 IST
Keralam's Battle Against Narcotics: Operation Toofan Launched
Keralam CM Satheeshan flags off anti-drug awareness rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Chief Minister of Keralam, VD Satheeshan, inaugurated an anti-drug awareness rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This initiative coincides with the launch of 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt,' a state government campaign coordinated with the Health and Excise departments to dismantle the drug mafia at its roots.

Keralam's Excise and Cooperation Minister, M Liju, revealed that the Excise Department has unveiled India's first narcotics information portal. He emphasized the department's robust actions, noting the registration of nearly 15,000 cases last month alone. The portal serves as a resource for information on narcotics and case registration for de-addiction programs.

As Keralam experiences a significant rise in drug-related incidents, with 36,314 cases registered under the NDPS Act in 2025 compared to 27,530 the previous year, national efforts intensify. Union Minister Amit Shah stressed the government's commitment to protecting the youth from narcotics, reflecting the broader national strategy under Prime Minister Modi's leadership to eliminate drug cartels and support affected individuals.

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