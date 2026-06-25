VD Satheesan Ushers New Era as Keralam's Chief Minister, Focuses on Reforms

Keralam's Chief Minister VD Satheesan moves into the official residence, focusing on governance with a revised state budget and an anti-narcotics initiative. After winning 102 seats, the Congress-led UDF returns to power. Satheesan criticizes previous leadership, pledging reforms to address health, education, and infrastructure needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:16 IST
VD Satheesan Ushers New Era as Keralam's Chief Minister, Focuses on Reforms
Keralam CM Satheesan on his way to Cliff House (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Keralam's political landscape shifts as Chief Minister VD Satheesan officially takes residence at the Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram. This move marks a significant milestone following his inauguration as the 13th Chief Minister on May 18, after a resounding victory by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

After a hiatus of a decade, the UDF's emphatic electoral win — capturing 102 of 140 Assembly seats — empowers Satheesan to drive significant reforms under the banner of 'New Age Kerala.' His administration presented a revised State Budget emphasizing health, education, employment, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

Satheesan, doubling as the Finance Minister, criticized the former Left Democratic Front government, citing 'deceptive practices' and a concerning debt scenario. He also spearheads 'Operation Toofan,' a campaign targeting narcotics trafficking, seeking collaboration with neighboring states to combat drug networks.

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