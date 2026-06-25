VD Satheesan Ushers New Era as Keralam's Chief Minister, Focuses on Reforms

Keralam's political landscape shifts as Chief Minister VD Satheesan officially takes residence at the Cliff House in Thiruvananthapuram. This move marks a significant milestone following his inauguration as the 13th Chief Minister on May 18, after a resounding victory by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

After a hiatus of a decade, the UDF's emphatic electoral win — capturing 102 of 140 Assembly seats — empowers Satheesan to drive significant reforms under the banner of 'New Age Kerala.' His administration presented a revised State Budget emphasizing health, education, employment, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

Satheesan, doubling as the Finance Minister, criticized the former Left Democratic Front government, citing 'deceptive practices' and a concerning debt scenario. He also spearheads 'Operation Toofan,' a campaign targeting narcotics trafficking, seeking collaboration with neighboring states to combat drug networks.