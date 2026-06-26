Tripura CM Manik Saha Addresses Ramnagar Blast, Pledges Support

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited the Ramnagar apartment complex where a devastating gas pipeline explosion occurred on June 25, injuring several residents and causing extensive damage to residential flats. During his visit, CM Saha assessed the damage and interacted with the affected residents, assuring them of the state government's unwavering support.

Chief Minister Saha held discussions with officials on-site and instructed relevant departments to provide timely assistance to families impacted by the blast. He emphasized the necessity of conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident and implementing preventive measures to avert such disasters in the future. Preliminary findings suggest the explosion, attributed to a gas leak, severely damaged portions of the apartment and affected numerous residents.

The incident unfolded in Agartala's Ramnagar Road No. 4 area following a powerful explosion, prompting damage to property and several injuries. According to the authorities, reports of a loud explosion-like sound emerged around 12:00 noon from NS Apartment near Sankat Chowmuhani. Emergency services, including the Fire Service and Bomb Squad, were quickly mobilized and dispatched to the scene.

"At precisely 12:00 noon, we received reports of a loud explosion-like sound at a flat in NS Apartment located at Sankat Chowmuhani," stated SDPO official Deba Prasad Roy. "Upon arrival, the incident was confirmed to have occurred on the first floor. We alerted all emergency services, and investigations are underway to determine the origin and cause of the explosion." The blast shattered windows and inflicted significant structural damage, causing panic among the residents.