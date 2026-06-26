Abelardo De La Espriella's Strategic Cabinet Pick: Rodrigo Lara as Key Power Broker

Colombias Presidentelect Abelardo De La Espriella On Friday Said Former Congressman Rodrigo Lara Will Serve As Interior Minister In His Administration

Colombia is gearing up for a new era of governance as president-elect Abelardo De La Espriella unveils his cabinet choices, appointing former congressman Rodrigo Lara as the interior minister. Lara is expected to manage key relationships with a fragmented congress that will play a crucial role in passing upcoming reforms.

Described as an 'anti-corruption tsar' by De La Espriella, Lara, a lawyer, and former senator from the Cambio Radical party, is tasked with negotiating the legislative agenda with centrist and right-wing factions. This move underscores De La Espriella's commitment to stitching together a coalition that supports his policy pledges.

The president-elect, who won the election with a right-wing platform, has promised to bolster security, combat drug trafficking, and energize the oil and mining sectors. Yet, with minimal seats and no formal party backing, his administration is expected to negotiate with Congress on a case-by-case basis after its official commencement on August 7.