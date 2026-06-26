Tucker and Delany Shine as Ireland Posts Competitive Total Against India

In an impressive display of batting prowess, Ireland set a formidable target of 182/9 against India in the opening match of their two-game T20I series held in Belfast. With Ireland struggling early on at 51/4 after India elected to bowl, Lorcan Tucker revitalized the innings, notching a half-century off just 36 deliveries. His partnership with Gareth Delany was pivotal, adding a crucial 64 runs.

Tucker reached his fifty with an elegant display, striking five fours and two sixes, before he was dismissed by an in-form Harshit Rana, who was India's best bowler with 3/24. Meanwhile, Delany's aggressive knock, marked by three fours and as many sixes, continued to thump the Indian bowling lineup, crafting a blistering 49 off 32 balls. His rapid partnership with George Dockrell added a vital 49 runs in just 16 balls, propelling Ireland past the 150-run mark.

Despite Ireland's commendable recovery, India’s bowlers kept their cool. Alongside Rana’s vital breakthroughs, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel contributed effectively, taking two wickets each. India will require a solid batting performance to chase down Ireland's challenging target as they seek to take the lead in the series.