Tucker and Delany Shine as Ireland Posts Competitive Total Against India

Lorcan Tucker's half-century and Gareth Delany's quick 49 propelled Ireland to a strong total of 182/9 in the first T20I against India. Despite early setbacks, their stands energized the innings. Harshit Rana led India's bowling attack with 3/24, proving effective on the Belfast pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:04 IST
Tucker and Delany Shine as Ireland Posts Competitive Total Against India
Team India celebrating. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI

In an impressive display of batting prowess, Ireland set a formidable target of 182/9 against India in the opening match of their two-game T20I series held in Belfast. With Ireland struggling early on at 51/4 after India elected to bowl, Lorcan Tucker revitalized the innings, notching a half-century off just 36 deliveries. His partnership with Gareth Delany was pivotal, adding a crucial 64 runs.

Tucker reached his fifty with an elegant display, striking five fours and two sixes, before he was dismissed by an in-form Harshit Rana, who was India's best bowler with 3/24. Meanwhile, Delany's aggressive knock, marked by three fours and as many sixes, continued to thump the Indian bowling lineup, crafting a blistering 49 off 32 balls. His rapid partnership with George Dockrell added a vital 49 runs in just 16 balls, propelling Ireland past the 150-run mark.

Despite Ireland's commendable recovery, India’s bowlers kept their cool. Alongside Rana’s vital breakthroughs, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel contributed effectively, taking two wickets each. India will require a solid batting performance to chase down Ireland's challenging target as they seek to take the lead in the series.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026