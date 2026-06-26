Vibrant Gujarat: Global Stage for Pithora Art

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), slated for June 29-30 in Vadodara, promises to thrust Central Gujarat's rich handicraft heritage onto a global stage. In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision, the event will emphasize the 'Vocal for Local' initiative by spotlighting unique traditional crafts with a focus on the GI-tagged Pithora art.

With aspirations to connect local artisans directly to international markets, the VGRC will display a variety of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products. Pithora art, originating from the Central Gujarat region, will receive particular attention during the Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition, a supplementary event running parallel to the VGRC from June 29 to July 3, 2026. The GI tag serves as a mark of authenticity, guaranteeing a product's unique connection to its place of origin.

Transforming from tribal ritual paintings on mud walls to contemporary canvases, Pithora art, rooted in the Rathwa, Bhil, and Bhilala communities, has evolved to meet modern demands while aiding economic empowerment. Institutional support from the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. (GSHHDC) through projects like 'Garvi Gurjari' has significantly contributed to preserving this art form, elevating the livelihood of artisans and expanding their reach to new markets.