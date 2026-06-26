BJP Accuses Himachal Pradesh Government of Misusing Power in Elections

In a stern allegation, BJP Himachal Pradesh President Rajeev Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have accused the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, of abusing state power to influence the Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections. The duo claimed that BJP-backed elected councillors and representatives are being targeted with false cases, while members of Block Development Committees and other bodies face threats and pressure to overturn the democratic mandate.

The leaders further alleged that while the elections for the positions of Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in Zila Parishads, BDCs, and Municipal Councils should have concluded, the Congress government is intentionally delaying the announcements to enable horse-trading and manipulation of representatives.

Bindal and Thakur asserted that despite BJP's repeated appeals to schedule the elections, the administration has not responded, purportedly due to political pressure. Condemning the acts as an attack on democracy, they announced BJP's plan to stage symbolic protests at Deputy Commissioners' offices statewide on June 27, demanding an immediate election schedule. They warned of a potential statewide agitation should the government persist in delaying and attempting political manipulation.