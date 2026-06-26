European Jet Fuel Supplies: A Looming Crisis

European jet fuel supplies face a potential crisis by summer's end, warned EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen. The European Union is prepared to assist member states in releasing national reserves to alleviate the shortage and ensure stable supply chains across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | There Will Likely Be A More Serious Situation On European Jet Fuel Supplies At The End Of Summer | Updated: 26-06-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 21:03 IST
European Jet Fuel Supplies: A Looming Crisis
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European jet fuel supplies could face a serious crisis by the end of summer, according to EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen.

On Friday, Jorgensen emphasized the EU's readiness to assist member states in managing their national reserves if needed.

The European Union aims to ensure stable fuel supply chains across the region during this potential challenge.

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