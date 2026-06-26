Syria Charts New Course for TVET Governance With ILO Support

Syria has taken another step towards strengthening its technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system following a two-day national workshop in Damascus that brought together government institutions, employers, workers' organisations and international partners. The event was organised by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to explore reforms that can better connect skills development with labour market needs.

The workshop provided a platform for participants to examine the current state of Syria's TVET system, identify institutional responsibilities and improve coordination among the organisations involved in vocational education and workforce development. Discussions also centred on setting practical priorities that can strengthen governance and support a more responsive and sustainable skills system. Officials described vocational training as a key driver of employment, economic recovery and workforce development, particularly as Syria works to rebuild institutions and create more opportunities for its people.

Government and ILO call for stronger partnerships and modern reforms

Opening the workshop, Deputy Minister of Social Affairs and Labour Dr. Raghda Zeidan said the discussions were aligned with the Ministry's National Strategy for 2026–2028. The strategy is built around five priorities that include social protection, economic empowerment and decent work, women's empowerment, the reintegration of returnees, and digital transformation alongside stronger governance. She said improving the vocational training system has become a national priority because it can expand employment opportunities while helping education providers deliver skills that match the needs of employers and society.

The Ministry also stressed that successful reform depends on close cooperation between government agencies, national institutions, employers' and workers' organisations, civil society and international development partners. According to officials, this collaborative approach can strengthen institutional coordination and help establish a more effective national model for managing vocational education.

The ILO highlighted that the workshop comes at an important time, as investment in people, skills and employment is essential for supporting Syria's recovery and creating more inclusive economic growth. The organisation said effective TVET systems require strong governance structures and meaningful participation from all stakeholders to ensure training programmes remain closely linked to labour market demands.

Claire Courteille-Mulder, Deputy Regional Director for Arab States at the ILO, said the workshop created an opportunity for ministries, employers, workers and technical experts to exchange experiences, learn from regional and international good practices and develop a shared roadmap for improving TVET governance across Syria. She also noted that the ILO is expanding its cooperation in Syria with support from international partners including the European Union, the governments of Japan and Italy, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to strengthen labour market institutions and build national capacity.

Participants agree on roadmap for future TVET governance

Throughout the workshop, participants examined several priority areas, including mapping Syria's existing TVET sector, reviewing ongoing programmes, analysing international governance models and identifying opportunities to strengthen institutional arrangements. Discussions also explored ways to better align education and vocational training with labour market requirements through sector-specific advisory committees and planning tools.

By the conclusion of the event, participants agreed on a series of practical recommendations that reflected a shared commitment to creating a unified national framework for TVET governance. The proposed framework would improve coordination between institutions, reduce overlapping responsibilities and establish clearer lines of accountability. Participants also recommended creating an inclusive national body responsible for leading and coordinating the sector, supported by a technical secretariat and specialised committees covering planning, quality assurance, accreditation, labour market analysis and data management.

The workshop further highlighted the need to clearly define institutional responsibilities, develop a national information system and database to improve planning and decision-making, strengthen collaboration with the private sector and ensure education and training programmes better reflect employer needs. Participants said these reforms would support a more effective vocational education system while improving employment prospects and promoting decent work across Syria.