Court-Ordered Airlift Saves Burn Victim After Gas Pipeline Fire

A 27-year-old woman, Jini Jhala, was airlifted to an Ahmedabad hospital under court orders after sustaining severe burn injuries in a gas pipeline fire in Indore. The incident injured four people and sparked legal action, urging medical transfer for specialized treatment and accountability for the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 20:22 IST
Court-Ordered Airlift Saves Burn Victim After Gas Pipeline Fire
Yash Jhala, Brother of injured woman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-stakes rescue operation was executed as 27-year-old Jini Jhala, who sustained critical burn injuries in a gas pipeline fire in Indore, was airlifted to Ahmedabad for advanced medical care. The airlift came following a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The fire, which ignited amid borewell drilling in the Vijay Nagar area on June 23, injured Jhala and three others. Prompting legal intervention, advocate Ritesh Inani petitioned the court to facilitate Jhala's transfer to Ahmedabad and called for stringent actions against those accountable for the mishap.

Jhala, a social media influencer, faced devastating consequences beyond her injuries, including the destruction of personal belongings. Her brother, Yash Jhala, highlighted the need for comprehensive accountability as police have so far only targeted the borewell machine operator and contractor. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani confirmed that Jhala suffered severe burns, impacting the left side of her body from face to leg.

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