Schweinsteiger Clarifies Remarks on African Football Amid Racism Claims

Former World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger addresses allegations of racism following his comments on African football style. Emphasizing his intent was purely a football analysis, he received backing from Germany's state broadcaster. Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae, however, expressed disappointment, advocating for a broader understanding of African football's techniques and tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Cup Winner And Tv Pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger On Friday Rejected Claims His Comments On African Football Were Racist | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:00 IST
Schweinsteiger Clarifies Remarks on African Football Amid Racism Claims

Former World Cup star Bastian Schweinsteiger found himself at the center of controversy after remarks he made regarding African football were labeled as potentially racist by Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae. Schweinsteiger, currently a pundit for Germany's ARD at the World Cup, described the style of play as 'unorthodox' and 'wild.'

In response to the backlash, Schweinsteiger clarified his comments, emphasizing that he was speaking solely about the tactics on the field, not the people playing. 'This is a football analysis—nothing more, nothing less,' Schweinsteiger stated through ARD, backed by the network's sports coordinator Axel Balkausky.

Coach Fae, despite being disappointed, acknowledged the freedom of speech but stressed the technical and tactical prowess of African teams. He expressed hope that a conversation between him and Schweinsteiger could clear any misunderstandings as the tournament progresses.

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