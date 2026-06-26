Schweinsteiger Clarifies Remarks on African Football Amid Racism Claims

Former World Cup star Bastian Schweinsteiger found himself at the center of controversy after remarks he made regarding African football were labeled as potentially racist by Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae. Schweinsteiger, currently a pundit for Germany's ARD at the World Cup, described the style of play as 'unorthodox' and 'wild.'

In response to the backlash, Schweinsteiger clarified his comments, emphasizing that he was speaking solely about the tactics on the field, not the people playing. 'This is a football analysis—nothing more, nothing less,' Schweinsteiger stated through ARD, backed by the network's sports coordinator Axel Balkausky.

Coach Fae, despite being disappointed, acknowledged the freedom of speech but stressed the technical and tactical prowess of African teams. He expressed hope that a conversation between him and Schweinsteiger could clear any misunderstandings as the tournament progresses.