India Readies Businesses for UK Trade Pact Rollout

India is preparing businesses across the country to take full advantage of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) ahead of its implementation on 15 July 2026. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced a nationwide support programme that includes the deployment of 1,000 advisory personnel and the upgrade of the government's trade portal to help exporters and enterprises understand and utilise the opportunities created by the landmark agreement.

The announcement came during the 10th Annual UK-India Week in London, where the Minister participated in a series of high-level engagements to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Describing the agreement as India's most comprehensive free trade pact to date, Goyal said it is expected to significantly expand trade, investment and professional mobility while opening new opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

New Support Network to Help Businesses Expand

To ensure companies are ready from the first day of implementation, the government will deploy 1,000 advisory personnel across India to guide businesses on how to benefit from the provisions of the trade agreement. The upgraded trade portal will provide easier access to information, helping exporters understand market opportunities, tariff benefits and compliance requirements.

The India-UK CETA is projected to increase bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion annually, making it one of the most significant trade agreements signed by India in recent years. The government expects businesses from across the country, including small and medium enterprises, to benefit from wider market access and stronger commercial ties with the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the India Global Forum (IGF) Capital Frontiers Forum, Goyal said the partnership between India and the UK has evolved far beyond traditional trade. Cooperation now extends to strategic sectors such as technology, sovereign artificial intelligence, critical minerals, defence and clean energy, reflecting the growing depth of economic engagement between the two nations.

He noted that the expanding relationship creates opportunities for innovation, investment and long-term collaboration across a wide range of industries.

Trade Pact Opens Doors for Businesses and Professionals

At a reception hosted by the High Commission of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Goyal welcomed what he described as the largest and most geographically diverse Indian business delegation to visit the United Kingdom.

The delegation included companies from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, alongside several first-time exporters, highlighting the government's efforts to ensure that the benefits of international trade reach businesses beyond India's major metropolitan centres.

The Minister also drew attention to one of the agreement's important benefits for Indian professionals working in the United Kingdom. Under the CETA, eligible Indian professionals will receive a five-year exemption from UK social security contributions. Instead of paying into the UK system, they will be able to direct those savings into interest-bearing, tax-free provident fund accounts in India, providing both financial savings and long-term retirement benefits.

Goyal said the agreement will improve market access for Indian businesses, strengthen the competitiveness of exporters, facilitate greater mobility for professionals and generate new opportunities across goods, services and investment.

Regional Partnerships to Drive Future Growth

The Minister emphasised that future economic cooperation should also be driven through stronger partnerships between individual regions and states. He highlighted existing connections such as Birmingham-Gujarat and Manchester-Maharashtra, describing them as examples of how sub-national cooperation can create new investment opportunities and strengthen commercial relationships.

Pointing to India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, Goyal encouraged businesses to confidently promote Brand India by showcasing the country's strengths in manufacturing, services and innovation. He urged Indian companies to adopt international quality standards, build lasting partnerships with British businesses and position themselves as early movers in sectors expected to benefit from the new trade agreement.

According to the Minister, India today offers a stable business environment built on trust, talent and inclusive economic growth. He said the country presents significant opportunities for global partnerships and co-creation while supporting businesses that wish to expand internationally.

As the implementation date approaches, the government believes the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will strengthen bilateral trade, encourage investment and deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors. With dedicated advisory support and improved digital resources, India is preparing businesses of all sizes to maximise the opportunities created by one of its most ambitious international trade agreements.