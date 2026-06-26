SADC Urged to Speed Up Gender Equality Efforts Before 2030

South Africa has called on Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to accelerate action on gender equality, warning that the region has less than five years left to meet the commitments set under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Speaking at the Ordinary Meeting of SADC Ministers Responsible for Gender and Women's Affairs, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga urged governments to intensify implementation of regional gender commitments and address the obstacles that continue to slow progress.

As Chair of SADC, South Africa used the meeting to encourage member states to strengthen cooperation, mobilise resources and introduce practical measures that improve the lives of women and girls across the region. The Minister stressed that achieving gender equality is not only a human rights obligation but also a critical requirement for sustainable economic and social development.

Ministers Asked to Turn Commitments into Action

Opening the meeting, Chikunga reminded delegates that SADC's gender agenda is built on the 1997 SADC Declaration on Gender and Development and reinforced through the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, both of which commit member states to eliminating discrimination, combating gender-based violence and ensuring equal access to justice. She urged ministers to carefully evaluate the progress made in implementing these regional commitments while identifying practical interventions that could accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

Referring to decisions adopted during the 2025 meeting in Harare, Chikunga called on member states to prioritise the implementation of the Revised Strategy on Gender-Based Violence and the Framework for Achieving Gender Parity in Political and Decision-Making Positions. She acknowledged that the region is still falling short in these critical areas and said stronger action is needed to reverse the trend.

The Minister also encouraged governments to improve accountability mechanisms, allocate adequate funding for gender equality programmes and remove structural barriers that continue to prevent women and girls from accessing justice. She emphasised that policies alone are not enough unless they translate into meaningful improvements in the everyday lives of women and girls throughout the region.

Gender Equality Seen as Key to Regional Development

Chikunga said advancing gender equality has far-reaching benefits that extend beyond women's rights, contributing directly to stronger economies, improved food security, better health outcomes and broader social development. She outlined three key priorities that should guide the region's efforts over the coming years. These include protecting the full enjoyment of women's human rights, increasing women's representation at every level of political and economic decision-making, and ensuring sufficient financing for gender-responsive programmes.

Greater participation of women in politics, corporate leadership, trade negotiations and peacebuilding processes, she said, is essential for building more inclusive and representative societies. To achieve this, governments were encouraged to consider adopting quotas and other special measures that can help improve gender parity in leadership positions.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of gender-responsive budgeting, arguing that national budgets should take into account the different needs and challenges faced by women and girls. She further called for unpaid care work, which is largely carried out by women, to be recognised within social protection systems and national economic planning, acknowledging its significant contribution to society and the economy.

According to Chikunga, women's economic empowerment must remain at the centre of development planning because expanding economic opportunities for women can drive inclusive growth, create jobs and strengthen sustainable development throughout the SADC region.

Regional and Global Cooperation Remains a Priority

Highlighting South Africa's role as Chair of SADC, Chikunga pointed to the region's active participation in major international platforms dedicated to gender equality. She noted that during the recent Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), SADC member states reaffirmed their commitment to promoting gender equality, expanding access to justice and eliminating discriminatory laws and practices.

She also highlighted SADC's sponsorship of Resolution 68/1 on Women, the Girl Child and HIV and AIDS, describing it as an important initiative that seeks to reduce gender inequalities, combat gender-based violence and strengthen efforts to lower HIV infection rates among women and girls.

The Minister concluded by urging member states to work collectively to ensure that regional commitments are matched by practical action on the ground. With the 2030 deadline approaching, she said stronger political leadership, increased investment and closer cooperation will be essential if SADC is to achieve its shared vision of gender equality and inclusive development across Southern Africa.