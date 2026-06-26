Assam CM Lauds Marwari Institutions on 110th Anniversary for Healthcare Contributions

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 110th foundation day of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya, applauding its role in healthcare and social service. He acknowledged the Marwari community's historic contributions to Assam's socio-economic fabric and called for continued involvement in state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:36 IST
Assam CM Lauds Marwari Institutions on 110th Anniversary for Healthcare Contributions
Assam CM attends 110th foundation day celebration of Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the 110th foundation day of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya in Guwahati, highlighting its significant contributions to healthcare and social service. Sarma conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, unveiling a commemorative souvenir and acknowledging the dedication of healthcare professionals.

The Chief Minister praised the institution as a beacon of humanity and compassion that, alongside its sister institution Marwari Hospitals, has set a benchmark in providing quality medical care to the underprivileged. Sarma noted its remarkable role during Assam's COVID-19 crisis, underscoring the Marwari community's enduring contribution to the state's social and economic progress.

Sarma also remarked on the Marwari community's rich history in Assam, dating back to an invitation from King Naranarayan 470 years ago, and emphasized its vital role in language and literature. He urged the community to maintain its active participation in Assam's development. Additionally, he highlighted Assam's healthcare improvements, with maternal mortality declining significantly during his tenure.

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