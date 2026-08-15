Market Woes: S&P 500 Slips Amid AI Stock Volatility and Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 declined on Friday, influenced by disappointing performances from key players like Applied Materials. Despite a robust quarterly forecast, the chip equipment maker's shares fell, emphasizing investor concerns over AI stock valuations.

Geopolitical tensions intensified as the Strait of Hormuz witnessed disruptions. U.S. threats of a prolonged naval blockade on Iran followed recent attacks on vessels, casting a shadow over market optimism. Meanwhile, retail sales data trailed predictions, further weighing on investors' confidence.

While inflation fears persist, largely due to rising oil prices, traders largely anticipate the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates in September. The market remains volatile yet cautiously optimistic, analyzing both corporate earnings and broader economic indicators.