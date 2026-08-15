Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose severe economic sanctions on Iran as both nations struggle to resolve a six-month conflict. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that unprecedented measures will be applied to Tehran next week to increase pressure for a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 00:58 IST
Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran
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  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Fox News that the United States is poised to impose significant economic pressure on Iran. This announcement comes amid a prolonged six-month standoff between Washington and Tehran.

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shed more light on the impending economic measures, asserting that the U.S. plans to deploy strategies 'never seen before' in its dealings with Tehran.

The strategy to escalate economic pressure on Iran is set to be implemented next week, highlighting the U.S.'s commitment to resolving the ongoing diplomatic conflict.

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