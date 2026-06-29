Amit Shah Assures Assistance as Assam Battles First Wave of Devastating Floods

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the flood situation in Assam with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, promising central support. The deluge has affected over 22,000 people across six districts, submerged 96 villages, and destroyed crops. Railroad disruptions further compound the issue as relentless rains continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:48 IST
Amit Shah Assures Assistance as Assam Battles First Wave of Devastating Floods
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant response to the escalating flood crisis in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledging the situation's gravity. Shah assured the Chief Minister of comprehensive assistance from the Union government to manage the pressing challenges faced by the state.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude towards Amit Shah for his prompt communication and concern regarding the dire situation in Dhemaji district. He shared via social media that Amit Shah has pledged substantial support to bolster the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The floods, triggered by relentless rainfalls, have already affected more than 22,000 residents across six districts. Dhemaji is the hardest hit, with thousands endangered due to rising water levels and infrastructure failures, like the collapse of a railway bridge over the Simen River. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority warns that further deterioration is likely as river levels continue to surge.

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