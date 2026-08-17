Russian Political Dissent Clamped Down: Shlosberg’s Sentence

Lev Shlosberg, a prominent figure from Russia's liberal Yabloko party, was handed an 11-year prison sentence for his open criticism of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which he termed a 'catastrophe' for his country. Independent media outlet Mediazona reported the sentencing, highlighting the growing clampdown on political dissent.

During his trial's closing moments in Pskov, Shlosberg asserted his innocence and decried the proceedings as a political trial. He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict, underscoring his opposition to the war and its repercussions.

The verdict follows a significant ruling by Russia's Supreme Court on August 10, which barred the Yabloko party from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This judicial decision represents a broader strategy to suppress opposition voices in Russia.