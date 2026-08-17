Karnataka Minister Backs Controversial Remarks: RSS Compared to Terrorist Groups

Karnataka's political landscape was jolted after Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah publicly supported senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad's contentious remarks likening the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to international terrorist groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Taliban. Siddaramaiah accused the RSS of working to sow division within the country, equating their actions to those of terrorists.

In a vehement statement, the Minister claimed, "What he (BK Hariprasad) said is 100 percent accurate, as they aim to fragment India along caste and religious lines, making them akin to terrorists." Hariprasad's controversial comparison had already sparked a significant uproar, accusing RSS of engaging in activities that threaten the nation's social cohesion.

Siddaramaiah further criticized the RSS's ideology as being antagonistic to India's constitutional values. He asserted, "Their primary agenda is to create communal discord. When an organization undermines the country's unity and integrity, such comparisons become warranted." The debate intensified as Hariprasad questioned RSS’s non-registration under Indian law, echoing recent demands by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge for transparency regarding RSS's legal and financial status amid rising political tensions.