On Monday, Sebastien Pocognoli was announced as the new coach of Scotland's national football team, following the departure of Steve Clarke. Clarke, the nation's most successful coach in recent years, resigned after Scotland's World Cup exit in June, leaving behind a legacy of historic achievements.

Pocognoli, 39, steps into the role with a commitment to uphold and enhance the strong foundation left by Clarke. He emphasized the importance of nurturing new talent and expressed enthusiasm about the sporting challenge and emotional connection with the Scottish squad.

The Belgian coach has previously held roles with AS Monaco and Union Saint-Gilloise and is tasked with leading Scotland into their upcoming Nations League campaign. Pocognoli's appointment marks him as only the second international manager to lead Scotland's men's team since German Berti Vogts.