U.S. Military Awards Raytheon $22.9 Billion Tomahawk Missile Contract

The U.S. military is taking significant steps to bolster its weapons arsenal. On Monday, it announced a $22.9 billion contract with RTX unit Raytheon to ramp up the production of Tomahawk missiles, a pivotal component of naval capability.

Amidst rising concerns about depleted technology weapon inventories, particularly air defense and precision-guided munitions, the U.S. is keen to enhance its military stockpile. According to Acting Secretary of the Navy, Hung Cao, this contract will ensure continued and lethal firepower for U.S. forces.

Raytheon is set to increase annual Tomahawk production from 60 to more than 1,000 missiles over seven years, bolstering the Navy's long-range precision strike capabilities. This move forms part of the broader strategy negotiated during President Trump's administration to secure long-term defense contracts.