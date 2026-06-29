Historic Victory: India Clinches Bronze at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026

In a landmark achievement for Indian volleyball, the national team clinched its first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026. The team secured bronze with a decisive 3-1 victory against Bahrain, marking a significant milestone in the country's sporting history.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, praised the players, coaching staff, and support personnel during a felicitation ceremony, calling the achievement a 'landmark moment' for Indian volleyball. Mandaviya urged that this accomplishment should set the foundation for future success in sports.

The Minister emphasized the government's efforts in building a robust sporting ecosystem with a focus on long-term planning and athlete welfare. The captain of the team, Jerome Vinith Charles, and chief coach Dragan Mihailovic also expressed gratitude for the support, attributing the historic win to world-class facilities and planning.