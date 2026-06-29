Historic Victory: India Clinches Bronze at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026

India's volleyball team earned its first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026, securing a bronze with a 3-1 victory over Bahrain. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the win as a pivotal moment for Indian sports, emphasizing the government's commitment to nurturing athletic talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 16:15 IST
Historic Victory: India Clinches Bronze at AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark achievement for Indian volleyball, the national team clinched its first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026. The team secured bronze with a decisive 3-1 victory against Bahrain, marking a significant milestone in the country's sporting history.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, praised the players, coaching staff, and support personnel during a felicitation ceremony, calling the achievement a 'landmark moment' for Indian volleyball. Mandaviya urged that this accomplishment should set the foundation for future success in sports.

The Minister emphasized the government's efforts in building a robust sporting ecosystem with a focus on long-term planning and athlete welfare. The captain of the team, Jerome Vinith Charles, and chief coach Dragan Mihailovic also expressed gratitude for the support, attributing the historic win to world-class facilities and planning.

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