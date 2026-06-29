Gujarat Heralds New Era with Eight Industrial Estates

In a significant push towards industrial growth, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced on Monday the creation of eight new industrial estates. This initiative by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) covers five districts and aims to bolster investment and employment opportunities in the state. The announcement was a highlight at the fourth Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara.

Spanning over 3,611 acres, these Smart Industrial Estates are set to rise in Kheda, Ahmedabad, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Bhavnagar districts. They promise modern infrastructure and an investment-friendly climate, with GIDCs at Mahij, Sarkhej, Mahisa, and Anghadi in Kheda; Mandal in Ahmedabad; Nadisar in Panchmahal; Undva in Chhota Udepur; and Monpur in Bhavnagar.

The Monpur project in Bhavnagar's Vallabhipur taluka is the largest, covering 1,950.7 acres, while the Mandal estate in Ahmedabad spans 515.2 acres. These estates are expected to stimulate industrial investment in Central Gujarat, paving the way for local development and job creation. Intended as well-planned industrial areas, they offer facilities that encourage micro to large industries, contributing significantly to the state’s economic fabric.