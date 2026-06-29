Tragedy Strikes Stade: Five Dead in Youth Center Shooting

Five People Are Dead After A Shooting In The Northern German Town Of Stade

In a tragic incident in Stade, northern Germany, five people lost their lives following a shooting at a local youth center, authorities stated on Monday.

Police have apprehended a male suspect as they continue to investigate the unclear motive. Stade, a town with a population just shy of 50,000, is located west of Hamburg.

Local media initially suggested the involvement of multiple suspects, but police have yet to confirm these reports.