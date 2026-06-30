Historic Kumbh Mela 2027 Preparations Underway in Haridwar

Uttarakhand prepares for a historic Kumbh Mela in Haridwar under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Minister Ram Singh Kaida highlights robust security, infrastructure development, and attentive resolutions of concerns from saints. Significant progress includes a new Command and Control Centre, along with planned infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:53 IST
Historic Kumbh Mela 2027 Preparations Underway in Haridwar
Uttarakhand Minister Ram Singh Kaida (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As Haridwar gears up for the much-anticipated Kumbh Mela 2027, Uttarakhand's Minister Ram Singh Kaida has assured that the religious gathering will be 'historic' under the stewardship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Speaking to ANI, Minister Kaida emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining strict law and order to ensure the success of the event.

Kaida expressed confidence in the administration's ability to manage the congregation, stating that directives have been issued to police officials to uphold robust security, while ongoing developmental projects are progressing with diligence. He revealed that infrastructural improvements are slated for completion by October this year, following discussions with notable saints and Mahants.

Further highlighting the government's initiatives, Kaida detailed plans to address critical concerns such as uninterrupted utility services and adequate parking. In preparation for the 2027 event, a new Command and Control Centre is set to be constructed along with bridges over the Sukhi River and Mayapur escape channel, underscoring a focus on fast-tracking essential projects for enhanced safety and convenience.

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