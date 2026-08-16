North Korea and Russia: A Renewed Alliance Ahead

Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed North Korea's strengthening ties with Russia through a message to President Vladimir Putin. This comes as Pyongyang marks its independence from Japan. Despite regional tensions, Kim expressed hopes for continued cooperation, a sentiment echoed by Putin. Meanwhile, calls for peaceful dialogue with South Korea persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 07:34 IST
North Korea and Russia: A Renewed Alliance Ahead
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his commitment to strengthening the relationship with Russia in a message to President Vladimir Putin. The message coincided with Pyongyang's commemoration of its independence from Japan, as reported by the KCNA state news agency.

Putin had congratulated North Korea on the anniversary of Tokyo's surrender in World War Two, highlighting the historic bond formed during the war. He assured continued cooperation across various sectors. Kim responded by expressing optimism about the future ties, rooted in a 'common struggle for justice and friendship.'

The military collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow has intensified as North Korea has provided troops and weapons to support Russia's conflict with Ukraine. In a symbolic gesture, the Russian ship Pallada visited Wonsan port. Separately, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung advocated for dialogue aimed at peace between the Koreas, although Pyongyang remains unyielding, criticizing joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

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