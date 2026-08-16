Kingdom Hearts 4: A Magical Return to Enchanting Worlds

Walt Disney and Square Enix unveiled 'Kingdom Hearts 4' at a fan convention in Anaheim. Celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary, the new installment features Sora in a new world and reunites fans with favorite characters. A Disney Channel anime adaptation is also in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 07:55 IST
Kingdom Hearts 4: A Magical Return to Enchanting Worlds
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  • United States

Walt Disney and Square Enix captivated fans by unveiling 'Kingdom Hearts 4' at Disney's fan convention in Anaheim. The announcement, in celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary, introduced a fresh adventure for the beloved character Sora, who finds himself in the vibrant world of Quadratum, resembling Tokyo's Shibuya.

The panel showcased a four-minute trailer depicting a new universe inspired by Pixar's 'Coco' and spotlighted fan-favorite characters like Donald, Goofy, and Mickey. Creator Tetsuya Nomura discussed the inclusion of 'Coco' for its potential to enhance gameplay dynamics, promising fans an engaging experience.

In addition to 'Kingdom Hearts 4,' an anime adaptation is slated for Disney Channel and Disney+, with Nomura heavily involved in its development. The long-standing collaboration between Disney and Square Enix continues to evolve, assuring fans of more magical adventures ahead.

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