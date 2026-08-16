Colombia's Earthquake: Hopes Dwindle as Rescue and Recovery Efforts Continue

Hopes of rescuing survivors five days post-earthquake in western Colombia are fading, as recovery teams continue to pull bodies from the rubble of collapsed buildings. The 7.4 magnitude quake, which struck San Jose del Palmar, has resulted in nearly 300 deaths and significant destruction across major cities.

Rescue operations are relentless, despite the difficulty of the task. Cali fire captain Alberto Hernandez confirmed ongoing efforts to recover bodies, with heavy machinery expected to assist soon. In the same vein, donations pour in from Medellin and Bogota to support displaced residents grappling with the quake's aftermath.

Colombia's new President Abelardo De La Espriella faces criticism over his response, particularly regarding foreign aid. Despite the challenges, there's a renewed drive to strengthen U.S.-Colombia relations, evidenced by De La Espriella's request for tariff relief during a call with President Trump. Meanwhile, the country continues to endure numerous aftershocks, complicating ongoing rescue operations.