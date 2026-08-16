Colombia's Earthquake: Hopes Dwindle as Rescue and Recovery Efforts Continue

Hopes for finding survivors after Colombia's devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake are dwindling, with the death toll reaching 290 and 140 still missing. Rescue efforts continue as the nation grapples with widespread destruction. President De La Espriella faces criticism for relief efforts while seeking U.S. tariff relief to aid reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 07:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 07:14 IST
Colombia's Earthquake: Hopes Dwindle as Rescue and Recovery Efforts Continue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Hopes of rescuing survivors five days post-earthquake in western Colombia are fading, as recovery teams continue to pull bodies from the rubble of collapsed buildings. The 7.4 magnitude quake, which struck San Jose del Palmar, has resulted in nearly 300 deaths and significant destruction across major cities.

Rescue operations are relentless, despite the difficulty of the task. Cali fire captain Alberto Hernandez confirmed ongoing efforts to recover bodies, with heavy machinery expected to assist soon. In the same vein, donations pour in from Medellin and Bogota to support displaced residents grappling with the quake's aftermath.

Colombia's new President Abelardo De La Espriella faces criticism over his response, particularly regarding foreign aid. Despite the challenges, there's a renewed drive to strengthen U.S.-Colombia relations, evidenced by De La Espriella's request for tariff relief during a call with President Trump. Meanwhile, the country continues to endure numerous aftershocks, complicating ongoing rescue operations.

TRENDING

1
North Korea and Russia: A Renewed Alliance Ahead

North Korea and Russia: A Renewed Alliance Ahead

North Korea
2
Colombia's Earthquake: Hopes Dwindle as Rescue and Recovery Efforts Continue

Colombia's Earthquake: Hopes Dwindle as Rescue and Recovery Efforts Continue

Colombia
3
Australia's Largest Gun Buyback: A National Response to Tragedy

Australia's Largest Gun Buyback: A National Response to Tragedy

Australia
4
Fire and Fear: Russian Missile Assault on Kyiv Ignites Chaos

Fire and Fear: Russian Missile Assault on Kyiv Ignites Chaos

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026