Australia's Largest Gun Buyback: A National Response to Tragedy

In a significant step to curb gun violence, New South Wales will initiate a major gun buyback program this November. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the initiative as part of the government's ongoing response to a tragic shooting spree that claimed 15 lives at a Jewish festival in Sydney.

This decision comes after a gun attack in December at Bondi Beach, which raised concerns over growing firearm numbers in Australia. Last year, the nation recorded 4.1 million firearms, with 1.1 million concentrated in New South Wales, the nation’s most populous state.

The buyback scheme, set to be Australia's largest since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, aims to reduce gun numbers by compensating gun owners up to A$1,000 per returned firearm. The move is part of broader reforms following the tragic events in Sydney, allegedly influenced by extremist ideology.